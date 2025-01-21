Derrick Murphy to seek third term on Hoover City Council this year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Derrick Murphy Councilman Derrick Murphy.

Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy has announced his intention to seek a third term on the City Council in the Aug. 26 city election this year.

Murphy was first elected to the council in 2016. He defeated Dan Ellis with 68% of the vote to take the seat formerly held by Council President Jack Wright. In 2020, he ran for re-election unopposed.

Murphy, 44, was raised in the Ensley community of Birmingham by his grandparents and has lived in Hoover since 2005. He and his wife, Shenavia, have three children, one a 26-year-old Hoover High School graduate and the other two ages 17 and 12.

He graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in engineering and construction management.

Murphy worked for the Birmingham Water Works Board from 2002 to 2015, when he took a job as a client services and project manager for the Gresham Smith & Partners engineering firm.

He then worked about 1½ years senior project manager and Birmingham office administrator for Allworld Project Management before being hired as assistant general manager for engineering and maintenance at the Birmingham Water Works Board in 2019.

Before joining the Hoover City Council, Murphy served on the Hoover Board of Education for five years, including one year as president. He also served on the Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment, Alabama Association of School Boards Advisory Committee and Alabama Safe Dam Coalition Technical Committee. Murphy was a charter board member for the Hoover YMCA and is a member at Hunter Street Baptist Church.

In 2015, Murphy created the Hoover City Dad Brigade, a back-to-school cleanup effort that every year but last year drew hundreds of mostly male volunteers to prepare Hoover City Schools campuses for the beginning of the school year.

Murphy said he did not have the event last year because he did not want to cause extra stress for three new principals in Hoover schools. The Hoover City Dad Brigade is returning this year, scheduled for July 15.

“Hoover’s growing population and business expansion are indicators of a healthy, thriving city,” Murphy said in a press release. “With that growth, Hoover has grown to be the sixth largest city in the state of Alabama with the largest high school in the state of Alabama. I will continue to keep my commitment to understand the needs of our school district, our planning and zoning board and our residents to develop strategies that meet the needs of today without compromising the quality of life for future generations.”

Murphy said he believes Hoover residents are looking for an honest candidate who will ensure that public safety, schools and infrastructure such as stormwater asset maintenance remain top priorities.

His goals for a new term include maintaining and funding excellent schools, strengthening funding for public safety, focusing on stormwater and infrastructure planning, looking for parks, recreation and performing arts opportunities, and supporting business owners.

“Ensuring excellent schools, maintaining our standard of excellence with regard to public safety and keeping Hoover’s momentum with smart, sustainable growth will be my priorities as Hoover city councilman,” Murphy said.

Hoover's election for mayor and the seven City Council seats is scheduled for Aug. 26. Official qualifying takes place June 10-24.

For more information about Murphy, see his campaign website: derrickmmurphy.com.