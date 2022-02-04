Doug Segrest's novel adapted into play

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kristy Meanor

A novel written by Alabama author Doug Segrest has been transformed from the page into a play.

The play version of “A Storm Came Up,” will be produced by The Wetumpka Depot Players and Artistic Director Kristy Meanor, who adapted Segrest’s original novel and premiere Feb. 24.

“When I read Doug’s book at the end of 2019, I was drawn to several elements of the book,” said Meanor. “The familiar locale, the beautifully crafted relationships between the characters and the time period the story covers, all stayed with me for days. It’s an unflinching depiction of the Jim Crow South.”

A native of Montgomery, Segrest was a longtime sports writer with stints at the Alabama Journal, Nashville Banner, Decatur Daily and for 20 years, The Birmingham News.

“When Kristy reached out to me and shared her vision for adapting the book to the stage, I was a little apprehensive,” Segrest said. “I knew nothing about theatre. She was undeterred, taking 300 pages in print and condensing it to two tight acts. We have collaborated ever since. I love the book, but I believe the play is a two-hour emotional tightrope. I can’t wait to see it go live.”

“A Storm Came Up” is the first of two collaborations between the creative duo thus far. In 2021, they wrote and produced a staged reading of “Journey to Justice”, a two-act play commissioned by the Freedom Rides Museum, based in Montgomery. Three of the cast members of “Journey for Justice” are now helping bring “Storm” to life.

Drey Wingate, a Montgomery native and professional actor, said he was drawn to “Storm” by the focus of 1960s small-town Alabama and the impact the Civil Rights movement has on two teen-aged friends, Moses Burks and Braxton Freeman.

Wingate plays Burks, a Black high school football star who aspires for a better life far away.

“At this point in my career, I only want to surround myself with individuals that have the ability to bring the best out of me as an artist, and that is exactly what Doug and Kristy do,” Wingate said. “Doug, as a visionary and storyteller, is what this industry needs. When we had our first table read, Doug walked up to me afterwards, and said, ‘Thank you for doing this.’ And I responded, ‘No, thank you for allowing me to do this.’ He is trusting me with a young man that he created, and my hope is that I exceed his expectations with the finished product."

“A Storm Came Up” opens Feb. 24 at the award-winning Depot theater in downtown Wetumpka, 300 S. Main St., and continues through March 12. Evening performances are Thursday-Saturday with one Sunday matinee on March 6. For ticket information, wetumpkadepot.com or 334-868-1440.