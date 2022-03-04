Echols planning event to raise funds for Camp Hargis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donna Bowles Xander Echols (middle) is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for Camp Hargis.

Xander Echols is doing his part to help with fundraising efforts for Camp Hargis. The former long-snapper for the Chelsea High School football team, and current long-snapper for the UAB Blazers, Echols has partnered with Aaron Knight, pastor of Redemption Church and the current CEO of Camp Hargis on an initiative called “Save The Camp.”

As 280 Living has previously reported, here Knight is raising funds to purchase Hargis from Eddleman Properties and needs to raise $1 million in 2022 and 2023 to purchase the property and reopen it. The youth retreat camp was in operation for over 60 years until it was sold by the YMCA last year.

“Our youth today need a safe place to gather and fellowship,” Echols said. “In too many communities the streets and neighborhoods are not as safe as they once were.”

Echols and several college and high school athletes will be hosting a Sports Camp and Car Show Fundraiser at Camp Hargis Saturday, March 19. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all proceeds raised from donations will go back to Camp Hargis. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsorships are needed along with donations of items. An Amazon list can be found here. Anyone wishing to donate can contact Xander.Echols@yahoo.com.

Camp Hargis is located at 928 Hargis Drive, Chelsea. To make a donation or find out more information about the camp, visit hargischristiancamp.org.