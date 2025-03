× Expand Taylor Hicks

Alabama’s own Taylor Hicks, winner of American Idol Season 5, will be performing at Columbiana's Song Theatre this Friday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The show, titled "An Evening with Taylor Hicks," put on in collaboration with the Shelby County Arts Council will showcase Hicks’ original songs and fan-favorite hits in the 216-seat theater.

Tickets are $40, plus taxes and fees, and are nonrefundable. Purchase tickets on Shelby County Arts Council's website.