Helena-based singer-songwriter Kyndle Minter will be performing live at the Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea this Saturday, May 31.

Minter, who describes her music as "a melancholy mix of folk, Americana and bluegrass inspired original songs," will be playing at the winery from 1-4 p.m.

