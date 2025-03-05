Event reminder: Local artisans, musicians to be featured on Cat-n-Brid Winery's Spring Vendor Market

× Expand Photo courtesy of DB Cooper The band, DB Cooper, will be playing Cat-n-Bird winery for the 2025 Spring Vendor Market.

Cat-n-Bird Winery, located on Old Highway 280 in Chelsea, will be hosting their Spring Vendor Market this Saturday, March 8, featuring local artisans and vendors.

Local artisans, makers and crafters will be at the event selling their wares. Additionally, live music will be provided by Black Road Tool Shed and the DB Cooper Duo. Table & Thyme will be catering food at the event.

The market will run from noon until 4 p.m. Get more information about the event and Cat-n-Bird Winery at cat-n-bird.com.