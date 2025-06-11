Event reminder: Oak Mountain State Park hosting Art in the Park this weekend

Oak Mountain State Park will be hosting a Wild Wonders: Art in the Park event this Saturday, June 15, at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

At this event, starting at 11 a.m., attendees will participate in a nature-inspired arts and crafts activity. All materials are provided and all skill levels are welcome.

This event will be held outside, but will move inside in the case of inclement weather.

Register to attend Art in the Park on Oak Mountain's website. This a free event, but there is an admission fee to the park. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors.