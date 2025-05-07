Event reminder: Oak Mountain State Park hosting history talk on Celtic influence

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park.

Oak Mountain State Park will be hosting a history lesson about the influence of Scottish and Irish culture on the area this Saturday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

This history talk will focus on how Celtic culture has shaped Appalachian arts, music, food and more, tracing ancient traditions that are still alive in the region.

This talk is free with admission to Oak Mountain State Park. Admission to the park is $5 for adults, and $2 for children and seniors.