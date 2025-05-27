Event reminder: Sean of the South at Song Theater Sunday

× Expand Sean of the South performing.

Sean of the South will be performing at the Song Theater in Columbiana this Sunday, June 1, from 4-6 p.m. in collaboration with the Shelby County Arts Council.

Sunday's show will feature humorous storytelling and musical performances from local humorist Sean Dietrich, known as Sean of the South, as well as special guest performers.

Tickets are $35, and include free parking and complimentary beverages. Tickets are non-refundable.

Get more details and purchase tickets at shelbycountyartscouncil.com.