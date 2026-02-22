Finding his own sound: The musical voice of George Rush

× 1 of 3 Expand Tosha Gaines George Rush × 2 of 3 Expand Tosha Gaines George Rush × 3 of 3 Expand Tosha Gaines George Rush Prev Next

George Rush first met music in fifth grade band class. He began with the flute, but after the holiday concert, he was invited to try many instruments. Trumpet, clarinet and French horn came and went before he finally picked up the euphonium. Low brass felt natural in his hands and gave him a sense of belonging. Around the same time, he discovered a rare whistling technique that allowed him to whistle through his vocal cords. He could whistle with his mouth open or closed and even speak while doing it. At first it was a fun experiment, but it soon became part of his identity.

Playing the euphonium keeps music alive in Rush’s daily life and lets him feel the connection of being part of a group. Whistling is where he feels free because it is something only he can do. As an autistic musician, he experiences music through deep feeling and turns the tones in his head into sound that others can hear. He enjoys the sensation of harmonies and continues to work through challenges like fast fingering patterns and holding long whistle tones.

Music has given Rush confidence and an outlet for expression. His dream is to keep improving and someday create sounds for films or games.