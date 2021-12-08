First grants awarded by Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund

× Expand Counselors Lauree Blair and Jeanna Gregory from the Crisis Center in Birmingham, who a received a grant for their Bystander Intervention Program from Megan's Fund.

Just after the two year anniversary of Megan Montgomery's death at the hands of her ex-husband on December 1, 2019, the first donations from a fund set up by her mother and step-dad were awarded two two local organizations.

When Megan's husband was found guilty of murder on March 31, 2021 her mother, Susann Montgomery-Clark and step-dad Rod Clark announced the formation of a charitable fund to fulfill Megan’s vision to stop domestic violence before it happens. They didn’t realize interest in the cause would grow so fast.

“When we first gave the seed funding, we hoped others would join our fight to prevent domestic violence, so we went out speaking to Rotaries, civic clubs, and non-profits in Birmingham, Trussville, Shelby County, Vestavia, Gadsden, Florence and Montgomery," said Rod Clark. "Now we are seeing the results of those countless meetings and presentations. Non-profits are learning that Megan’s Fund exists solely to help them deliver prevention services and they are contacting us to discuss how we can help them with funding.”

Megan's sister Meredith Montgomery serves as an advisor with couple on Megan’s Fund. She said the Megan’s Fund grants will help educate young people on the warning signs of potentially dangerous relationships.

"We are thrilled to provide our first grants to The Crisis Center and Restoration Academy with more non-profits in the works. We are determined to overcome evil with good,” Montgomery said.

Ty Williams, Director of Development and Community Affairs at Restoration Academy private Christian school in Fairfield said they were honored to be a recipient of Megan’s Fund to help equip their students with conflict resolution and identifying unhealthy relationships in our newly developed Healthy U Program.”

The Crisis Center also received a grant for their Bystander Intervention Program. Hosted by Manager John Fife at Cahaba Brewing Company on November 29, Counselors Lauree Blair and Jeanna Gregory, MA, ALC trained bar staff how to recognize signs of potential drug-facilitated sexual assault and become empowered to intervene.

Five more sessions sponsored by Megan’s Fund are scheduled in 2022. Crisis Center staff also provides training for a variety of audiences throughout the year, including colleges and universities.

Megan's mom, Susann, said that on behalf of all the young people who will benefit from this life saving education, their family sends their deepest gratitude to the hundreds of people who have given to Megan’s Fund from our local community, and from across Alabama and even the U.S. since it began.

The first fundraising event that benefited Megan’s Fund was a 5K that was held in Homewood in October 20201. The race/walk was organized by ERA King Real Estate in Megan’s memory.

“We are so grateful to our daughter Meredith Montgomery, and Johnny and Liz Montgomery for working so hard on the race and to the King family for devoting so many resources to making the race such a huge success," Susann Clark said.

Cher Dulaney, Business Development Director at ERA King Real Estate said “We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support that we received from the community with the 5K event. Megan’s family is an inspiration to us all. They have turned a horrible tragedy of death into a true lifesaving ministry.”

For information on how to give to Megan’s Fund or to apply for a grant for your school or nonprofit contact: www.cfbham.org/Megans-Fund.

For more about Megan's story, read the article on her in the October issue of 280 Living here: https://280living.com/people/honoring-megans-memory/.