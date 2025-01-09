Former late-night TV host Craig Ferguson to perform this weekend at Stardome Comedy Club

× Expand Former late-night talk show host Craig Ferguson is scheduled to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club on Jan. 10-12, 2025.

Craig Ferguson, the former host of The Late Late Show on CBS from 2005 to 2014, is scheduled to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover this weekend.

Stardome officials are keeping an eye on the weather, but as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Ferguson still had shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Jan. 10: doors open at 5:45 p.m.; show at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11: doors open at 5:15 and 8 p.m.; shows at 6:30 and 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12: doors open at 5:15 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m.

A show originally scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Friday was canceled.

Tickets cost from $30 to $100 and can be purchased at stardome.com. The shows are people ages 18 and older only.

Ferguson, a native of Scotland, first became well-known with American audiences as Nigel Wick on “The Drew Carey Show” on ABC from 1995 to 2004. But he is most well-known for “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” on CBS. He was replaced on “The Late Late Show” by James Corden.

He then hosted the syndicated game show “Celebrity Name Game” from 2014 to 2017 and won two Daytime Emmy awards. He also hosted “Join or Die with Craig Ferguson” on the History channel in 2016 and in 2017 released a six-episode web show with his wife, Megan Cunningham, titled “Couple Thinkers.” In 2021, he hosted another TV game show called “Hustlers” on ABC from January 2021 to April 2022.

He also has been touring the country doing stand-up comedy.