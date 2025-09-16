From nursing to natural glam: Sara Roper’s journey

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Sara Roper, a professional makeup artist and hairstylist, has been creating professional makeup and hair looks for the past four and a half years with her business, Sara Elizabeth Artistry.

Meet Sara Roper, a professional makeup artist and hairstylist behind Sara Elizabeth Artistry, based in Inverness on U.S. 280.

She has been creating professional makeup and hair looks for the past four and a half years. Although she has always loved experimenting with beauty, her journey into the industry was anything but traditional. After finishing nursing school, Sara attended a friend’s wedding — where she offered to do another bridesmaid’s makeup — and it opened the door to a new career. That night she booked her second wedding and realized this was more than a hobby. With growing confidence and encouragement, she left nursing to pursue her artistry full-time.

Sara’s favorite part of her work is the flexibility and freedom it provides her as a mom while also bringing the joy of connecting with clients before their most important moments. Whether preparing someone for a wedding, photoshoot or special event, Sara treasures the conversations and friendships that often begin in her chair.

Her signature style, called soft glam, balances natural beauty with an elevated touch of glamour. This fall, she is loving rose terracotta blush paired with a warm brown or reddish brown lip — a look that reflects the colors of the changing leaves.

From weddings to film sets, Sara’s artistry shines with every face she touches.