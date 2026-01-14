From radio to the pulpit: Mark Harvard ministers to people

× Expand Photo courtesy of Morningstar Methodist Church. Mark Harvard, new pastor at Morningstar Methodist Church in Chelsea Mark Harvard is the new pastor at Morningstar Methodist Church in Chelsea. Harvard was previously serving as Associate Pastor for several years at Clearbranch Methodist Church in Trussville.

Some might recognize his voice from past radio shows like “The Way Home” on 93.7 WDJC, but now the Chelsea community will get to see Mark Harvard behind the pulpit as pastor of Morningstar Methodist Church.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, and the folks here have been super welcoming,” Harvard said.

He came to Morningstar last October from Clearbranch Methodist Church in Trussville, where he served as the minister of communications and then associate pastor. Before entering into ministry full time in 2018, Harvard connected with people over the radio.

He first started in radio while he was in high school, later working at several stations across the Birmingham area. Most recently, he was on air at Crawford Broadcasting’s 93.7 WDJC, which plays Christian programming. During his 14 years with Crawford, Harvard had the opportunity to interview Christian musical artists like Bill Gaither, Mandisa and Mac Powell.

He also connected with listeners to talk with them about their struggles and share about his own life, from losing his first wife to cancer to dating again and getting remarried. While he enjoyed his time on radio and all of the people he met, Harvard said being in ministry full time like he is now was his calling.

“This is the path that God has for me, and it’s the direction he’s been prepping me for,” Harvard said. “There’s just a peace that comes from knowing that you’re exactly where God wants you to be.”

Though sitting in a radio booth is different from standing behind the pulpit, Harvard said people are still looking to him to speak the gospel into places where they’re having a hard time seeing God at work.

“I love being with people in the low times,” Harvard said. “The celebrations are great, but being able to help people see that God is working even when things aren’t going their way is the best.”

He said he’s also excited to see Morningstar continue to grow and minister even more to the community. In January, the church will begin holding a prayer service once a month for which church and community members can send prayer requests. Harvard will share a short message, and the congregation will pray over the requests.

“We will spend a good hour in dedicated prayer,” Harvard said. “Prayer is how we trust God’s peace more than our panic.”

He encourages people to come visit and become a part of their church family — and share their life, struggles and blessings just like he has done both on the radio and as a pastor.

“This isn’t a church where you’ll be another face in the crowd,” he said. “This is a growing church that loves people and loves God. When you walk in, you’ll be noticed, welcomed and loved on.”

Morningstar Methodist Church is located at 11072 County Road 11 in Chelsea and offers a traditional service at 9 a.m. and modern worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays.