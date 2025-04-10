Get to Know: Alison Robinson, Inverness author

Photo courtesy of Alison Robinson.
Alison Robinson is an author who lives in Inverness. Her recently published fantasy novel is called Shadowless.
Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself.
A: I have a background in theater and was classically trained at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey as one of their apprentices. I have a bachelor’s in acting and a master’s in counseling from the University of Alabama. I worked as a counselor for a while, but over the past six years, I’ve returned to my creative roots through writing fantasy.
Q: How did you decide to become a writer?
A: I’ve always been creative, drawing and writing stories from a young age. I loved reading fantasy and thought being an author would be the coolest job, but I also thought it was too hard. When I was pregnant with my daughter, an idea popped into my head, and I wrote a chapter. I didn’t think much of it, but I couldn’t stop thinking about it for a year. Finally, I sat down to write more seriously and realized I had a really interesting story.
Q: What’s something people might be surprised to learn about you?
A: I am very introverted. People assume I’m extroverted because I can be outgoing, but that’s my theater training. I love people, but I can get quite nervous, and you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell. I thrive in smaller groups, one-on-one interactions or being alone. In my community and at our church, people are often surprised when I tell them I’m actually an introvert.