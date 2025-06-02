Get To Know: Asbury United Methodist Church Director of Music Ministry Nancy Beard

Expand Photo courtesy of Nancy Beard. Nancy Beard has been music director at Asbury United Methodist Church for more than 25 years.

Q: When did you first get involved in music?

A: I’ve been involved in music all my life. When I was a child, I took piano lessons, and then when I was, I think about 12 years old, I started playing the piano and organ in church, and then majored in music in college, and I’ve taught voice and I’ve been music director here for over 25 years.

Q: What are your main responsibilities as music director?

A: I conduct the Chancel Choir, which is the choir which sings for our 11 o’clock traditional service. I plan solos and other special musical offerings that are a part of worship, both at the 8:30 and 11 o’clock traditional service. I work with the pastors in planning worship, selecting hymns and other music that’s a part of the service.

Q: What’s your favorite part about the job?

A: My favorite part is finding the right music for the scripture or the sermon or for the music that will bring to life the message or the scripture — to finding that perfect fit, whether it be an anthem or a solo or hymn or instrumental music.

Q: What’s something about you most people don’t know?

A: In the early ’80s, I sang on the Country Boy Eddie Show. And, also, when I was right out of college, I performed in shows at Opryland, the theme park in Nashville.