Get To Know: Chelsea City Clerk Crystal Etheredge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crystal Etheredge. Crystal Etheredge has served more than 20 years in local government for Piedmont and now Chelsea.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: I was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and grew up as an Army brat. I graduated from Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama and went on to double major in criminal justice and psychology at Troy University. While working on a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville University, I began my career in local government with the City of Piedmont in their Municipal Court. That’s where I discovered my passion for helping others, and I’ve spent more than twenty years in local government since.

Q: What’s the best part about living in Chelsea or Chelsea in general?

A: To me, the best part of Chelsea is how it immediately felt like “home.” The day I walked into City Hall for the first time, I knew I was where I belonged. This is home. The Chelsea community has always been warm and welcoming — we’ve really enjoyed living here.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: Probably that I have a very eclectic taste in music and a quirky sense of humor. I love making people laugh and try to be a blessing to others every day.

Q: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A: My favorite thing is spending time with our family — making memories, laughing and soaking up every second. Our youngest children are graduating next month, and we’ve loved being there to cheer them on through all their extracurricular activities. As this chapter closes, we’re excited to see what the next one holds.