Get to Know: Local writer Aubrey Hill, author of 'Moon Hollow'

Expand Photo courtesy of Aubrey Hill Local author Aubrey Hill resides in Highland Lakes in North Shelby County.

Q: Tell me a little bit about you.

A: I’m originally from a small town in west central Mississippi. It’s Yazoo City, which seems like everybody’s heard of it.

Q: Where do you live now?

A: I live in Highland Lakes, North Shelby County.

Q: What’s the best part about living there?

A: Even now, with all the development, it’s still a rural area. We have lots of trees and unoccupied spaces. And then we have the little town of Mount Laurel just down the road a mile, which is very nice.

Q: What made you decide to write a book?

A: I’m not sure. Over the years, it kept occurring to me, maybe I ought to write a book. I never had the time. I made a few brief starts, and then life got busy . . . but I sat down one day after I retired and I started writing. I kept at it over a few years and a book resulted.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: That’s a tough one. People know I like to go out and explore and roam around. Well, I guess maybe I would consider myself an introvert. People might be surprised — and sometimes are. I think there’s a difference in being an introvert and being shy. In my youth, I was shy. Now I’m absolutely not.