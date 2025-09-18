Get to know: Rachel Matherson, Spain Park dance teacher

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Rachel Matherson instructs members of the Spain Park High School Dazzlers dance team during the school's community pep rally in August 2025.

Rachel Matherson teaches dance and coaches the dance teams at Spain Park High School.

Q: How long have you been with the district?

A: I’ve been here 23 years, and my kids are in the system too.

Q: What do you teach at SPHS?

A: I have a full dance program so I teach (grades) nine through 12. A lot of kids that have never had dance experience, all the way through those who are very well trained. I have two dance teams. I have the Dazzlers. They're on the sidelines of football games and they compete. And we also have the Sapphires, who are with the band.

Q: What is your favorite part about coming back to school?

A: Oh my goodness — getting the students back. I’m here a lot during the summer but it’s better when they’re here. The students are definitely the ones that make the school and make it home.

Q: Teaching and coaching these kiddos, something you obviously love, has to be rewarding. What is the most rewarding aspect for you?

A: Seeing them, I like to say teaching. I like teaching and coaching and they're two different aspects. The teacher part, just seeing the kids enjoy themselves, gain some just personal, them getting to know each other and building that.