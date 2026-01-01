Get to know: Retired Marine and pilot Tom Mullin

× Expand Tom Mullin Tom Mullin in his uniforms. Tom Mullin in his uniforms.

Q: Tell us a little about yourself.

A: I have been retired for 10 years from the Federal Aviation Administration after a 38-year career. I also worked in law enforcement for many years. My wife and I live in north Shelby County and are enjoying retirement together with our children and grandchildren.

Q: Why did you choose to enlist in the military? What was the most rewarding part of your service?

A: I chose to enlist in the Marine Corps because I felt it was my duty to serve my country and defend the freedom of those incapable of defending themselves, especially during wartime.

Q: What rank did you achieve as a Marine?

A: After serving four years in the Marine Corps, I separated from active duty as a Lance Corporal.

Q: What did you choose as your career after your military service?

A: I served as a police officer after my duty in the military. After several years in law enforcement, I chose to pursue my lifelong ambition of becoming a pilot. I joined the Air National Guard, eventually learned how to fly, and then pursued my 38-year career at the FAA as an FAA inspector and later a safety program manager. After retiring from the FAA, I returned to law enforcement for another 10 years because of my desire to protect and serve.

Q: What advice would you give a young man or woman who is considering entering the armed forces?

A: I would advise a young person who is considering military service to be confident in their decision to serve in the military. It is not a decision to take lightly. The military is demanding and will push you beyond your limits, but it is a rewarding calling.

Q: What do you hope will be your legacy?

A: I hope my legacy includes my strong belief in serving, helping and protecting others, and that I served my country during a time of hostility, turmoil and war. And of course, I want to be remembered as a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather to my family.