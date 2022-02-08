Gonzalez announces candidacy for district court judge

Carlos Gonzalez has announced his candidacy for Shelby County District Court Judge, Place 1. Judge James “Jim” Kramer currently serves in Place 1 and is retiring at the end of this term.

Gonzalez and his family have lived in Shelby County for over 40 years. Gonzalez grew up near Pelham and his daughter attends school at Oak Mountain.

Gonzalez began his legal career in 1997 practicing law in Alabaster with his brother, Marco Gonzalez. Their father, Ben Gonzalez, stillserves asthe administrator for the family owned business.

Gonzalez has worked as a prosecutor for approximately 20 years. He has handled thousands of casesranging fromjuvenile delinquency to capital murder and appeared before judges from multiple jurisdictions. This experience has given Gonzalez a unique opportunity to observe and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of a variety of court programs that promote the rehabilitation of first time offenders, the restoration of families, and public safety.

Gonzalez received his Bachelor’s degree fromthe University of Alabama in 1993 and his Juris Doctorate from Birmingham School of Law in 1997.