Greystone resident celebrates 105th birthday

Copeland Pace moved into The Bluffs at Greystone this summer and came in as the oldest resident at the senior living community. Not only is he the only centenarian there, but has been one for five years.

Pace turned 105 on Oct. 22 and was given a special birthday party, complete with family, friends and other residents along with his favorite coconut cake.

A representative from the Hoover mayor's office was on hand to deliver a proclamation and a key to the city.

Residents from Phoenix Senior Living communities sent him birthday cards and the goal was to get at least 105.

Pace enjoys basketball and walking in his free time. To keep up to date with news, he said he doesn't watch much TV but just listens to what people tell him.

He said he doesn't have to use his walker, but he does. When asked how he feels, Pace said "I feel great, I've got no aches or pains."

He said he plans on living "a lot longer" and the secret to a long life was good food and behaving himself.

"I'm doing alright to be 105," he said.