Greystone resident Susan DuBose to run for Alabama House District 45

Photo courtesy of Susan DuBose Campaign Susan DuBose is running for Alabama House District 45.

Greystone resident, former banker and homemaker Susan DuBose today announced her intention to run for Alabama House District 45, currently held by Dickie Drake of Leeds.

DuBose worked as a residential, commercial and construction loan officer and business development officer for Compass Bank before becoming a stay-at-home mom to raise her two children.

She said in a news release today that, as a Republican candidate for House District 45, part of the focus of her campaign will be on election integrity, education, economic development, the role of limited government and Second Amendment rights.

“Our nation is under attack from liberals who want to change the very fabric of our great nation,”DuBose said in the news release. “I have always worked hard, stood for what is right, and now I am standing up to represent the citizens of District 45 here in Alabama.”

DuBose is president of the Republican Women of North Shelby County, is on the Governmental Affairs Committee and Women’s Business Council for the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Shelby County Republican Party’s Executive Committee.

She has served as vice president of the Greater Birmingham Republican Women and was an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2020.

She is a former president of the American Heart Association’s Heart Guild and served as chairwoman of the Heart Guild Ball, chairwoman of the Distinguished Young Women of Shelby County scholarship program, board member of the King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary, chairwoman of the Daughters of the American Revolution Caring for America Committee, board member of the Greystone PTA and children’s Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School leader at Asbury United Methodist Church.

She has been married for 33 years to Dennis DuBose, a CPA and senior executive vice president for Resource Management Service. They moved from Mobile to north Shelby County in 1988 for her to pursue her career with Compass Bank.

They have two children: Danielle DuBose, a CPA and Georgetown Law School graduate and former tax adviser to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, and Drew DuBose, a design engineer with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth.

Alabama House District 45 currently includes parts of Shelby and Jefferson counties, including parts of Birmingham, Chelsea, Hoover, Irondale, Leeds, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Vincent and parts of the Dunnavant, Shoal Creek, Sterrett and Vandiver communities.

However, legislative district lines are set to be redrawn this year with updated U.S. Census numbers.

The Republican primaries for Alabama legislative elections are slated for May 24, 2022.

For more information about DuBose or her campaign, go to susandubose.com or find her on Facebook at Susan DuBose For State House District 45.