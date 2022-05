The Highland Lakes Women's Club will host the 2022 Outdoor Living & Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 from 1-6 p.m.

The event is described as a unique adventure and takes visitors into some of the residential gardens in the neighborhood, located off U.S. 280 at the top of Double Oak Mountain.

Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit nonprofits Owen's House and Trafficking Hope.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit highlandlakeswc.com.