Hoover Belles honor departing seniors for community service

The Hoover Belles organization recently honored its 2025 graduating seniors at a mother-daughter luncheon at the Riverchase Country Club.

This class of Belles contributed 2,488 hours of community service over the past two years as Belles, which is a record amount of hours served by any Hoover Belle class, the organization said.

Eight Belles worked between 50-100 hours each, and five Belles worked more than 100 hours of community service. Bailey Payne was recognized for working the most hours, serving 188 hours during her two years as a Belle. Each Belle is required to serve at least 40 community service hours over her two-year tenure.

Three Hoover Belle Spirit Awards were given to the Belles who demonstrated the most devotion to serving others. Those awards were presented to Sofia Contreras, Ann Charles Sutton and Raina Valliani.

The Kim Milling Memorial Scholarship, given in honor of a former Belle Committee member and leader in the community, went to Sofia Contreras. This scholarship is based on academics, community service, school activities and an essay, written in response to a prompt.

