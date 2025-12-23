Hoover City Council spices up meeting with festive holiday attire (photos)

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis and the Hoover City Council donned festive costumes for their council meeting on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. From left are Derrick Murphy, Ashley Lovell, Khristi Driver, Steve McClinton, Derzis, Casey Middlebrooks, Robin Schultz and Gene Smith. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Matthew Winter, a resident of the Scout Creek neighborhood, won best Christmas costume among members of the public at the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. He was dressed as Uncle Eddie from the movie "Christmas Vacation." × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mindy Wyatt, a strategic analyst for the city of Hoover, won the best Christmas costume among city employees at the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Wyatt was dressed as Aunt Bethany from the movie "Christmas Vacation." Here, she poses for a photo with Mayor Nick Derzis and the City Council. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton dresses as Santa Claus at Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Matthew Winter, a resident of the Scout Creek neighborhood, won best Christmas costume among members of the public at the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. He was dressed as Uncle Eddie from the movie "Christmas Vacation." Here, he poses for a photo with Mayor Nick Derzis and the City Council. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilwoman Ashley Lovell at the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Dalton Dismukes leads a group of carolers at the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover city employees dressed in festive attire for the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Here, some with more involved attire pose for a photo with the Hoover City Council. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Robin Schultz at the Hoover City Council meeting in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council took some time to have a little Christmas fun amid the serious business at their council meeting Monday night.

The council dressed in festive holiday attire and invited city employees and the public to do the same. Prizes were given to the best costumes among employees and the public, as determined by the council.

Mindy Wyatt, a strategic analyst for the city, won the best costume among city employees, dressing as Aunt Bethany from the movie "Christmas Vacation." Matthew Winther, a resident of the Scout Creek community in Trace Crossings, won the best costume among members of the public. He was dressed as Uncle Eddie from the same movie.

Hoover High graduate and Auburn University Dalton Dismukes led a group of carolers in singing a cappella carols, including "Joy to the World" "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."