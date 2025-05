×

Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry challenged Hoover city leaders to take the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, and a bunch of them responded on Monday, May 19, 2025. From left are Hoover City Administrator Ken Grimes, Fire Chief Clay Bentley, Councilman Steve McClinton, Councilwoman Khristi Driver, Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry, Councilman Curt Posey, Councilman Sam Swiney, Councilman Casey Middlebrooks, Police Chief Nick Derzis; Police Executive Officer Kenny Fountain and Mayor Frank Brocato.