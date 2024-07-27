Hoover girl wins costume contest at 2024 Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at Hoover library (photo gallery)

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lydia Ranzy of Hoover, Alabama, placed first in the costume contest at the Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 27, 2024. She was dressed as Ballora from the Five Nights at Freddy's horror video game. × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The top three winners in the costume contest at the Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 27, 2024. 2024. A Hoover girl won the costume contest at the 2024 Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest at the Hoover Public Library on Saturday.

Lydia Ranzy took first place in the contest by dressing as Ballora from the Five Nights at Freddy’s horror video game, one of her favorite games. Ranzy said she has been playing the video game and watching other people play for it at least two years.

She decided to come to the Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest and enter the costume contest after hearing about the festival three days ago during a cross-stitch class at the library.

Ranzy was one of 13 people in the costume contest, though there were actually only 11 entries in the competition because two of the entries included two people entering together as a pair.

Second place went to Allen Pilkington of Tarrant, who dressed as a Pokemon park ranger, while third place went to Matthew and Jessie Guarino of Hoover, who dressed as fictional characters Flynn Rider and Rapunzel.

Hundreds of people came to this year’s Sci-Fi Fantasy Fest, which was being held in person for the first time in five years. The festival, which started in 2015, went virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with activities and events being held online only. The festival was not held in 2022 and 2023 after the primary organizer left her job at the Hoover library.

In addition to the costume contest, other activities this year included panel discussions, a cosplay makeup demonstration, video games, cosplay photos, tabletop fantasy games, fantasy art, science fiction used book sale, other vendors and an interactive screening of “The Princess Bride” movie, done in the style of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with people shouting out lines and acting out scenes.

There also was a “Camp Half-Blood” for kids at 10 a.m. with crafts and activities based on the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” TV series.

The festival went from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.