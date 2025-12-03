Hoover spices up 2025 Christmas tree lighting with live nativity

× 1 of 35 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A girl pets a camel that was part of the live nativity scene at the city of Hoover's Christmas tree lighting at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. × 2 of 35 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ryon Smith and Jackie Tortomasi portray Joseph and Mary in a live nativity scene at the city of Hoover's Christmas tree lighting at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. × 3 of 35 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People take photos around the city of Hoover's new 45-foot-tall Christmas tree along U.S. 31 at Hoover City Hall during the city of Hoover's Christmas tree lighting in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. × 4 of 35 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Angelo, Sharlin and Kayden of Birmingham, Alabama, pose for a photo at the city of Hoover's Christmas tree lighting at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on The scenery was a bit different this year at the city of Hoover’s annual Christmas tree lighting, with the ceremony including a live nativity scene, complete with animals.

There was a manager scene with real people playing Mary, Joseph and wise men, and there was a baby, albeit a doll. Temperatures in the 40s would have made it a bit chilly for a newborn.

And kids and adults alike had a chance to pet a camel, sheep, goats, calf and donkey from the Tickled Pink Petting Zoo in Randolph County. The animals in particular appeared to be a hit with the young ones.

New Mayor Nick Derzis lit the city’s new 45-foot-tall Christmas tree that had all new lights and decorations as well, replacing a 13-year-old tree.

He was assisted by Isaac Floyd, a senior at Hoover High School who, shortly before he entered kindergarten, was involved in an accident in July 2013 that left him with third-degree burns on 30% of his body. After being treated at Children’s of Alabama hospital and going through more than 20 surgeries and countless hours of therapy over the years, Floyd today is a student in the Fire Science Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center and plans to pursue a career as a firefighter with the Hoover Fire Department.

Derzis also on Tuesday night asked the crowd to reflect on the Christmas story that began more than 2000 years ago in a stable in Bethlehem with the birth of Jesus Christ. Derzis said Jesus brought hope and love to the world then and still today reaches across every boundary.

“In a way, our Christmas tree tonight is a symbol of that same light,” Derzis said. “Just as the star led the shepherds and wise men to something miraculous, the Christmas tree shining brightly in the heart of our city guides us towards joy, togetherness and the spirit of giving.”

The mayor encouraged everyone to pause this Christmas season to reflect on the things and people for which they are thankful and to look for ways to bring joy to others.

Tony Johnson, the senior pastor of Riverchase United Methodist Church, led a brief prayer, and Janice Rogers, a host of the “Good Day Alabama” show on WBRC 6 News, served as the emcee for the event.

Special guests in attendance included Miss Alabama Emma Terry, Miss Hoover Ali Mims, Miss Hoover’s Teen Grier Feldman, several U.S. Marines involved in the Toys For Tots program and a host of elected officials from the city, state and Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The Shades of Blue jazz band from Spain Park High School entertained the crowd with holiday tunes as people waited for the ceremony to begin, and the Trace Singers from Trace Crossings Elementary School sang a few songs. Mims, who will be competing in Miss Alabama next year, followed that up with Frank Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The Hoover Beautification Board gave out Little Debbie Christmas tree snacks, and there was free hot chocolate and other snacks.

Before the night ended, Santa Claus arrived on a fire truck and then sat for pictures with kids at the Hoover Library Plaza. The line to see him stretched all the way to the front door of the library.