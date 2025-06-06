Hoover to hold sendoff party for Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Hoover Foundation Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry

The city of Hoover on Monday night, June 9, is having a party to send off Miss Hoover 2025 Emma Terry to the Miss Alabama competition.

The sendoff party is scheduled in the third floor lobby of Hoover City Hall at 5 p.m., just prior to the Hoover City Council meeting at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

Terry, who is from Leeds, will be representing Hoover in the Miss Alabama 2025 competition, which is scheduled for June 25-28 at Samford University’s Wright Center. Terry was first alternate in the Miss Alabama 2024 competition, competing as Miss Jefferson County.

The only person in front of her last year was Miss Hoover Abbie Stockard, who not only won Miss Alabama but went on to win Miss America in January.