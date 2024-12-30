How to watch Abbie Stockard and Ali Mims in Miss America and Miss America's Teen

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, left, and Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims in Orlando for the Miss America and Miss America's Teen competitions.

Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard and Miss Alabama’s Teen Ali Mims, both former representatives for the city of Hoover, are in Orlando gearing up for the Miss America 2025 and Miss America’s Teen 2025 competitions.

Stockard is a Vestavia Hills resident and Auburn University student, and Mims lives in Harpersville and is a senior at Chelsea High School.

The preliminaries for Miss America and Miss America’s Teen can be streamed live online at missamerica.tv, and the finals will be streamed live across all time zones on YouTube and on missamerica.tv, according to the Miss America website.

There is a $99 streaming bundle available to watch events live and with video on demand at watchmissamerica.com.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. central — Miss America’s Teen preliminary

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 6 p.m. central — Miss America preliminary

Thursday, Jan. 2, 3:30 p.m. central — Miss America’s Teen talent preliminary

Thursday, Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m. central — Miss America talent preliminary

Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m. central — Miss America’s Teen finals

Sunday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. central — Miss America finals

