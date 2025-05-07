Get To Know: Jane Ann Mueller, director of programs, Chelsea Community Center

× Expand Jane Ann Mueller

Q: Can you tell me about yourself?

A: Not an Alabama girl. I was born in Kentucky, but I lived in Florida for 28 years. … I had helped the mayor, Picklesimer, get elected. We were on his team, and he knew my work ethic and my style, and he said, “You’ve got to be on my team. I want you to go to work.” I said, “I don’t want to work. I’m trying to not work.” … But I love what I do. The members — we have a membership here, so people do pay to come here — but the members, for the most part, are delightful. It’s a real community.

Q: What do you like most about living in Chelsea?

A: The people, definitely. … Just the warmth of the Chelsea people that have lived there maybe their whole life. It’s a lot like Kentucky, because people wave when you go down the road. They’ll pray with you if something’s on your heart when they come in here. I’ll pray with them or over them, and it’s just a warm atmosphere. People truly do care about one another, and that’s what I enjoy most about Chelsea.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: My age. I would love to go back to my late 30s or 40s. I’m 67 now, so I’m no spring chicken. But that’s probably what I would change — my age, so I had more time to do more of this.