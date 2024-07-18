JROTC teacher Moulton wins Hoover's 2024 Freedom Award

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, at right, presents retired Air Force Col. Chris Moulton the 2024 Hoover Freedom Award at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Nan Baldwin talks with retired Air Force Col. Chris Moulton after he wins the 2024 Hoover Freedom Award from the Hoover Veterans Committee at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Retired Air Force Col. Chris Moulton was presented the 2024 Hoover Freedom Award at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, by the Hoover Veterans Committee. Prev Next

Colonel, deputy commander and teacher are only a few of the hats Col. Chris Moulton has worn during his decorated career, and now he can add Freedom Award winner to that list.

Hoover Veterans Committee members selected Moulton to receive the 2024 Freedom Award, which he received at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s July 18 luncheon at the Embassy Suites Hotel on John Hawkins Parkway.

His service both as a member of the military and to the community set him apart, said Nan Baldwin, CEO for the Hoover chamber.

“This is a wonderful time to be an American and a wonderful time to honor the people who serve our country,” Baldwin says. “To think of all of the service that you’ve rendered, not only to this country but to our community… thank you for being our inspiration to know that we need to do a little bit more to serve not only our country and our families, but also this community.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, presented Moulton with the Freedom Award. The committee considers an individual’s civilian work, what they’ve done in the community, how they have supported the country’s military and patriotic ideals, their connection to the Hoover community and their overall character.

“Col. Chris Moulton leads by example. He has had a wonderful effect on our community, our children and our country,” Pocopanni said. “He embodies all of the ideals and attributes of the Hoover Freedom Award. His sense of patriotism and professionalism is a model for all of us to emulate and is second to none.”

During his military career, Moulton did everything from flying combat missions and writing speeches for commanders to serving as an instructor and flight examiner for the United States Air Force. He has been stationed in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and the Balkans, with the goal of bettering the nations and communities.

While he has worn his uniform for 41 years and counting, he said he’s found even more fulfillment after his military retirement by becoming a teacher. Moulton, who lives in Hoover, has spent the past 16 years teaching students in the Junior ROTC program. He spent the past six years at Hoover High and this year will be teaching at Homewood High School.

His students have gone on to become neonatal intensive care unit nurses, social workers, members of the military, emergency medical technicians, teachers and much more. From current to past students, Moulton said he’s thankful that he has been able to impact their lives.

“The future and our community’s future are going to be built on the quality of the good men and women we teach, develop and inspire. I’ve always felt privileged to be able to help inspire and bring along young adults,” Moulton said. “I’ve never taken it for granted, and that’s why this award means so much to me because it’s kind of a marker for what I’ve done dedicating myself to make sure our community has all of these men and women spread out serving.”