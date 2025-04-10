Lazar and Whitaker: Voices of community, commitment

× Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Junior League of Birmingham choir members and 280 residents Linda Lazar, left, and Candy Whitaker sing during a rehearsal on March 4.

For U.S. 280 corridor residents Linda Lazar and Candy Whitaker, the Junior League of Birmingham’s choral group has been a source of strength and connection.

Through performances at nursing homes and underprivileged schools, the pair has seen firsthand how music reaches those who may not otherwise engage.

One moment stands out in Lazar’s memory.

“This gentleman in a wheelchair hadn’t stood up in a long time, but he stood up to take a photo with us after our songs,” she recalled.

In addition to inspiring others in the community, Lazar has found support in the choir in times of loss.

“If it hadn’t been for the choral group, I don’t know what I would’ve done. They have been such a solid ground,” Lazar said.

Whitaker values the choir’s commitment to inclusivity. She sees music as a bridge between generations, saying, “We sing music that’s the background of our lives. We’re sharing it with people who — maybe — that’s all they have.”

For Whitaker, the experience has been deeply personal.

“I have terrible stage fright,” she admitted. “But it’s been the greatest gift I didn’t know I needed.”

As the group prepares for its spring tour, Lazar and Whitaker will keep the league’s mission in their hearts.