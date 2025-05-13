Leadership Hoover Class of 2025 shares projects at graduation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Hoover Thirty-one members of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2025 celebrate their graduation at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Leadership Hoover on Tuesday held a graduation ceremony for the 31 members of its eighth graduating class.

The Class of 2025 gathered at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel to share the results of their projects for this year.

One group created a Hoover Butterfly Trail by establishing five butterfly gardens in five parks across the city — Blue Ridge Park, Loch Haven Park, Veterans Park, the Cahaba Riverchase Greenway and Flemming Park.

Another began the process of refreshing the outdoor classroom at South Shades Crest Elementary in partnership with the school’s PTO and administration, while a third group created a website called hoovertogether.org to serve as a directory of mental health resources in the city to complement the directory on the city of Hoover’s website and began having quarterly mental health awareness events.

The fourth group spent the month of April communicating to the public the various ways the city of Hoover is friendly to special needs families.

Leadership Hoover now has about 240 graduates after eight years of operation, Exeuctive Director Jennifer Whisenant said. The organization each year recruits a group of leaders in the community, and that group commits to spend at least one day a month together learning about various facets of city life in order to find ways to help move the city forward.

The next group for the 2025-26 effort will be selected soon and likely begin meeting together in August.

See the Leadership Hoover Class of 2025 up close here. Only one of the original class members chosen, Autumm Jeter, was not able to go through the class.