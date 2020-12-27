Local rescue provides a 2nd chance to ‘medically fragile’ dogs

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brittney Wilk, co-founder of The Cavalier Rescue, loves on Blossom, Watson and Hannah at Camp Cavalier after Wilk, Lisa Thompson and Kim Preskitt documented the dogs’ current states, bathed them and administered medications Oct. 3. The dogs are three of 44 King Charles Cavaliers rescued from a hoarding animal cruelty situation by the Charlotte Animal Control in North Carolina in August. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brittney Wilk cleans the ears of Watson. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lisa Thompson, co-founder of The Cavalier Rescue, administers eye ointment in the right eye of Hannah. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kim Preskitt holds Hannah’s head up as Lisa Thompson documents the current state of Hannah, Blossom, bottom left, and Watson. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Blossom sits in the lap of Brittney Wilk. Prev Next

The Cavalier Rescue may not have a physical location, but this breed-specific pet rescue has made a big impact on the Birmingham metro area.

Mountain Brook’s Richard Force is a shining example of that impact — he’s adopted three Cavalier King Charles Spaniels from the rescue and has fostered two others.

Force has always been a dog owner, he said. Before meeting the people at The Cavalier Rescue, he would go to reputable Cavalier breeders to bring home new four-legged family members.

“Our first cavalier was just a wonderful dog,” Force said.

When he returned to that same breeder to bring home another Cavalier, the breeder told him that this was the mother’s last litter. After both of their original Cavaliers passed away from natural causes, Richard’s wife, Mary Louise, saw The Cavalier Rescue on social media. Together they decided to bring home a Cavalier from the rescue named Tango. Then, they adopted Harper Lee and Rocky.

“Rocky will be 14 tomorrow, but he acts like a 6-year-old,” Richard said in October.

Throughout their time with The Cavalier Rescue, they have also fostered two Cavaliers: Harvey and Felicity.

“We thought we were going to keep Harvey, but my wife and I went on a trip, and they found somebody for Harvey,” Richard said. “In a way, it broke my heart. But it was fine because the home he went to was outstanding.”

Harvey has a few imperfections — he’s 13 years old and blind in one eye.

“He’d look at you and turn his head, and I said, ‘You focused with that one eye?’” Richard said. “And Harvey loved to go in the car. I have a Ford Escape that we call The Bus that ferries the dogs around. Harvey would look at that bus and turn his head, and he would bark so hard that his front feet would come off the ground.”

Richard and Mary Louise have been fostering Felicity since July. She’s deaf, but Richard said she’s a great dog.

“She’s a very adoptable dog,” Richard said. “She’s currently curled up next to Harper Lee, and they’re sound asleep together. I would love to keep her. But because she is so adoptable, if they find a home for her, she won’t rebound.”

Richard said Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are the sweetest dogs he has ever met.

“I know people will say that about other dogs, but to me, they really are,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t catch two rabbits at the same time — you’ll only catch one of them. Well I have a saying with Cavaliers. You can catch 10 Cavaliers at once, all you’ve got to do is scratch one of their heads. They’ll all come over. They’re very jealous.”

Throughout his time with Tango, Harper Lee and Rocky, Richard has kept in contact with The Cavalier Rescue. One time, when Richard and Mary Louise were about to go to a Cavalier Rescue pool party, they thought they lost Harper Lee.

“We were loading up the car,” he said. “I thought, there’s no way he got out. We wound up posting on a Facebook group that we lost Harper Lee.”

Two Cavalier Rescue volunteers who were at the pool party saw the Facebook post.

“They came over to our house to help us look for Harper Lee,” he said. “We looked everywhere for him and could not find him.

“My wife went up into our attic on the second floor one more time, just to double check, and all of a sudden this little dog sheepishly stuck his head over the steps and looked at me.”

This experience speaks to how much the team at The Cavalier Rescue loves the dogs from its organization, Richard said.

“Boom, immediately, the two of them were here asking if I needed help looking,” he said.

Brittney Wilk, one of the organization’s co-founders, said the organization is special because they are breed-specific and are “Cavalier experts.”

“We’re able to service and meet the needs of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels better than a mixed-breed rescue or a shelter,” she said.

They’re also a foster-home-based organization. They don’t have a central facility — this means that once the dogs come in, there is nowhere else to go for them except into a loving foster home. They receive care here until they are placed in a forever home.

“So they’re never in a facility,” she said. “There’s no boarding situation. They are immediately put into a family situation.”

The level of care and medical attention given to the rescue dogs is something The Cavalier Rescue specializes in, Wilk said.

“Thankfully, that just comes down to resources,” she said. “We are just extremely blessed and fortunate to have the financial support so we can say yes to the dogs that are most in need.”

The rescue is often contacted for the most medically fragile dogs, she said, because The Cavalier Rescue is known for having the resources to help these dogs. In October, Wilk flew to North Carolina to help dogs in need.

“There were 44 dogs in a hoarding situation,” she said. “Out of all of those, we took the four that were the most medically fragile. That’s not by mistake — that’s designed because they’ll be able to receive the best care here with us.”

It’s a rewarding experience, Wilk said.

“Rescuing puppy mill dogs, rehabilitating them and getting them to a point where they are adoptable and can be successful in a home and a family, and watching them thrive and grow — its extremely rewarding and something not a lot of other rescues will seek out to do.”

For more information, visit thecavalierrescue.org.