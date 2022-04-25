Lutzie 43 Invitational Golf Invitational heads to Pursell Farms

The sixth annual Lutzie 43 Golf Invitational will be held later this month at FarmLinks Golf Club at Pursell Farms

The event, which is not open to the public, is hosted by The Lutzie 43 Foundation, established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. The foundation’s 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted and impaired driving awareness and prevention.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation, in partnership with Kia Motors, Julio Jones Kia, Kia of Anniston, Kia of LaGrange, Kia of Rainbow City and Kia of Auburn, will host the invitational. Teams will compete in an 18-hole scramble style golf tournament.

For more information on the Lutzie 43 Foundation, visit lutzie43.org.