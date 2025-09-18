Meet the Leadership Hoover Class of 2026, new chief strategy advisor

× Expand Photo from Leadership Hoover Facebook page Members of the ninth class of Leadership Hoover do an exercise with paper airplanes as part of an icebreaker at their opening retreat at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana, Alabama, on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.

The ninth class of Leadership Hoover launched into a new year last week with an opening retreat at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana and welcomed a new leader.

Expand Photo courtesy of The World Games Kathy Boswell

Kathy Boswell, a veteran of the insurance and health care industries, has been hired as Leadership Hoover’s chief strategy advisor (a position formerly called executive director). Boswell is the chief encouragement officer for B. Intentional, a company that offers consulting services in leadership development, strategic planning, team building and organizational culture. She also recently worked as a consultant on the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, served as the executive vice president for community and volunteer engagement of the 2022 World Games, and worked many years in the insurance and health care industries for companies such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the Baptist Health System.

“I am excited that Kathy Boswell is our Leadership Hoover lead strategy advisor,” said Kenneth Cox, chairman of the board of directors for Leadership Hoover. “As we move into this new cohort and the positive direction of our program, Kathy has demonstrated for years her ability to lead organizations forward. Our board and alumni look to her vision and creativity to help us grow.”

There are 29 people in the ninth class of Leadership Hoover, representing a variety of industries and walks of life, including education, health care, insurance, banking, television, real estate, government, hospitality, publishing and public utilities.

The group is scheduled to meet at least once a month for the next seven or eight months, learning about various facets of the community and addressing issues such as public safety, unity and diversity, small businesses, government, education, economic development and qualify of life issues.

Each class of Leadership Hoover usually tackles several projects aimed at addressing needs in the community and moving the city forward. A graduation ceremony typically is held in May.

Meet the Leadership Hoover Class of 2026:

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Subbu Bodem, managing partner, Bodems Realty; Kathryn Brockman, owner/publisher, N2 Publishing/Stroll Magazine; and Joyce Brooks, owner, Brooks Consulting.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Booker Brown Jr., Southeast District clinical case manager, ATI Physical Therapy; Marc Curles, financial advisor, Savant Wealth Management; and Danielle Deavours, owner/operator, Hoover Steaks & Wines.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Grace Dugger, program director Cool Green Trees and adjunct instructor, UAB Department of Social Work; Cindy Edmunds, Realtor/associate broker, ARC Realty; and Edward Eskridge, program manager, Alabama Power Co.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Ashley Folkes, vice president and financial planning officer, Truist; Shilpa Gaggar, pharmacist, The Kirklin Clinic at UAB Hospital; and Valerie Hale, municipal court judge, city of Brighton.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Andrea Halsey, claims division department manager, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama; Autumm Jeter, assistant state superintendent, Alabama Department of Education; and Mary Johnson, assistant principal, Hoover High School.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Daniel Lowe, lieutenant, Hoover Police Department; Robbie Martin, procurement director, city of Birmingham Finance Department; and Stephanie McClinton, retired controller from University of Alabama Health Services Foundation.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Scott Mitchell, principal, Brock's Gap Intermediate School; Briana Morton, vice president of education, Alabama Public Television; and Jennifer Nall, manager of clinical informatics, Children's of Alabama.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Britney Ritchey, project manager, Regions Bank; Anna Catherine Roberson, community relations manager, Alabama Power Co.; and Jamie Schor, marketing coordinator, city of Hoover.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Hoover The Leadership Hoover Class of 2026 includes, from left, Joel Smith, financial representative, managing director team, Northwestern Mutual; Rachel Trowbridge, sennior mortgage loan originator, Ellason Mortgage Group; and Jacob Vail, owner, The Vail Agency/Alfa Insurance.