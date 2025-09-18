Meet the Leadership Hoover Class of 2026, new chief strategy advisor

The ninth class of Leadership Hoover launched into a new year last week with an opening retreat at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana and welcomed a new leader.

Kathy Boswell, a veteran of the insurance and health care industries, has been hired as Leadership Hoover’s chief strategy advisor (a position formerly called executive director). Boswell is the chief encouragement officer for B. Intentional, a company that offers consulting services in leadership development, strategic planning, team building and organizational culture. She also recently worked as a consultant on the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, served as the executive vice president for community and volunteer engagement of the 2022 World Games, and worked many years in the insurance and health care industries for companies such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the Baptist Health System.

“I am excited that Kathy Boswell is our Leadership Hoover lead strategy advisor,” said Kenneth Cox, chairman of the board of directors for Leadership Hoover. “As we move into this new cohort and the positive direction of our program, Kathy has demonstrated for years her ability to lead organizations forward. Our board and alumni look to her vision and creativity to help us grow.”

There are 29 people in the ninth class of Leadership Hoover, representing a variety of industries and walks of life, including education, health care, insurance, banking, television, real estate, government, hospitality, publishing and public utilities.

The group is scheduled to meet at least once a month for the next seven or eight months, learning about various facets of the community and addressing issues such as public safety, unity and diversity, small businesses, government, education, economic development and qualify of life issues.

Each class of Leadership Hoover usually tackles several projects aimed at addressing needs in the community and moving the city forward. A graduation ceremony typically is held in May.

Meet the Leadership Hoover Class of 2026: