Meet the second class of Ignite Hoover Youth Leaership

The second class of the Ignite Hoover Youth Leadership program is about halfway through its year.

The group includes 33 high school students from Hoover, including 24 from Hoover High School, six from Spain Park High School and three from the Altamont School, a private school in Birmingham.

The program is designed to identify and develop young leaders and help them increase their sense of civic responsibility so they can have a positive impact as leaders in the community and help their community become a better place to live, work and play.

The students meet once a month for most months of the school year, studying topics such as city government, public safety, entrepreneurship, careers, finances, diversity and service opportunities.

Meet the students in this year’s class:

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ignite Hoover Members of the Ignite Hoover Youth Leadership Class of 2025 include, top row from left: Nia Brown, Carlos Buford, Yoel Chavez, Anli Chen, Bailey Cox; bottom row from left, Aasha Dewani, Isaac Eaker, Madison Fleming, Nandhini Gutti and Kyle Halsey.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ignite Hoover Members of the Ignite Hoover Youth Leadership Class of 2025 include, top row from left: Micah Hamilton, Carter Holloway, Kennedy Holloway, Zoe Hauser, Zahid Issa; bottom row from left: Samaira Jeewani, Suhani Jeewani, Advitiya Kana, Kendall Kirland and Jayden Lamar.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ignite Hoover Members of the Ignite Hoover Youth Leadership Class of 2025 include, top row from left: Madison Lopez, Krish Nathan, Lee Overton, Olivia Philips, Clayton Robbins; bottom row from left: Kaiden Ruple-Rabbani, Aubrey Sanders, Mahi Shah, Kosisochi Ulasi and Raina Valliani.