Miss Alabama Emma Terry heads to Orlando for Miss America 2026

× Expand Photo from Emma Terry's Facebook page Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry leaves Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, to head to Orlando for Miss America 2026 on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Emma Terry, Miss Alabama 2025, headed off to Orlando Friday and is preparing to bring Alabama Southern charm to the national stage as she competes at Miss America 2026 next week.

A graduate of UAB with a master’s degree in accounting, Terry was crowned Miss Alabama on June 28 at Samford University’s Wright Center, becoming the second consecutive Miss Hoover to win the state title.

Overcoming the challenges of heart surgery last spring and building on her previous pageant experiences, she now steps onto the biggest stage of her life.

The weeklong celebration begins Monday, Sept. 1, in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Fans can follow Terry’s journey across a packed schedule of ceremonies, galas, talent showcases and, finally, the coronation events through the weekend.

Preliminaries kick off Tuesday, Sept. 2, with the Miss America’s Teen Preliminary Night at 6 p.m. central time, followed the next day by the Miss America Preliminary Night at the same time. On Thursday, contestants showcase their talent, including Terry’s ballet en pointe.

Friday brings glamour with the Gala Red Carpet and a Go Red Dinner, followed by the finals for Miss America’s Teen Saturday night. The weekend wraps with Sunday’s much-anticipated Miss America Finals at 6 p.m. central time, culminating in the crowning of the new national titleholder.

Dance has long been central in Terry’s life and pageant journey, with ballet en pointe serving as her talent performance, a discipline she has pursued since childhood. A Leeds native, Terry brings a strong academic and artistic background to this year’s competition.

Terry’s journey has been shaped by personal challenges that fuel her drive and purpose.

Her service initiative, Stomping Out ALS One Step at a Time, is driven by her desire to honor her late grandfather, who lived with ALS for 22 years, and to raise awareness and funding in support of the ALS community. Through the initiative, she has actively supported events like the ALS Association’s Walk to Defeat ALS and organized community fundraisers to benefit those affected by the disease.

All preliminary shows for Miss America are available via pageantvision.com, but the Miss America Finals will also be streamed live globally on YouTube, and also accessible via pageantvision.com.

Supporters of Terry can follow along from home, cheering her on as she represents Alabama and continues a legacy of excellence and determination.

Another familiar face in Hoover and Alabama will be on the Miss America stage next weekend. The current Miss America, Abbie Stockard, also was Miss Hoover before she went on to win the state and national competitions and will be doing her final walk as Miss America 2025 next Sunday at the finals.

Here’s a full rundown of the schedule for next week: