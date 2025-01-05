Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims wins 1st runner-up in Miss America's Teen 2025

× Expand Photo from Miss America's Teen Facebook page Miss Alabama's Teen Ali Mims was named first runner-up in Miss America's Teen 2025 in Orlando on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

Miss Alabama’s Teen Ali Mims, a Harpersville resident and Chelsea High School senior, on Saturday night was named first runner-up in the Miss America’s Teen Competition.

Mims, who was Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024, came in second behind Miss Arkansas Peyton Bolling.

Others in the top five were Miss Mississippi’s Teen Brooke Bumgarner (second runner-up), Miss New Jersey’s Teen Abigail Mignucci (third runner-up) and Miss Texas’ Teen Macie Krause (third runner-up).

Rounding out the top 11 were Miss California’s Teen Keira Bixler, Miss Louisiana’s Teen Melissa Le, Miss Hawaii’s Teen Nicole McClain, Miss Oklahoma’s Teen Kynlee Schulthels, Miss Georgia’s Teen Carrington Mainous and Miss Iowa’s Teen Avery Bradley.

Mims on Tuesday night was named one of three evening gown preliminary winners, which helped propel her into the top 11. For her talent on Thursday, Mims sang an opera song, “O Mio Babbino Caro.”

Her social impact initiative is raising money to put musical instruments in special needs classes. She formed a 501c3 foundation called the Joyful Noise Foundation that already has raised more than $35,000.

Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard on Sunday night is competing in Miss America 2025 as Miss Alabama 2025. You can stream the competition live for free at 6 p.m. central time at pageantvision.com.