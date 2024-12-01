Miss Alabama’s Teen living out dream to compete for national title

× 1 of 2 Expand Starnes Digital Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims selects a purse at the Clothes Tree in Hoover on October 18, 2024. Mims will be competing at the Miss America's Teen pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 2 Expand Savannah Schmidt Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims selects dresses at the Clothes Tree in Hoover on October 18, 2024. Mims will be competing at the Miss America's Teen pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

Ali Mims will be living out a dream when she heads to Orlando to represent Alabama at the Miss America’s Teen competition Dec. 31-Jan. 5.

“Being Miss Alabama’s Teen was always my goal, so being able to go to Miss America’s Teen is just icing on the cake,” said Mims, a Harpersville resident and senior at Chelsea High School. “I am not necessarily nervous about any of the on-stage competitions or interviews, but more so extremely excited to show America who Ali Mims is.”

Mims, who won Miss Alabama’s Teen as Miss Hoover 2024 in March, has a foundation called the Joyful Noise Foundation that raises money to put musical instruments in special needs classes throughout the state. The 501(c)3 nonprofit already has raised more than $35,000.

Mims first developed a love and passion for music and singing as a toddler, and music has played a big role in her life ever since.

“One word that describes me is ‘joy,’” she said, noting that’s also her middle name. “Ever since I was a little girl, I have always tried to embody the word and meaning behind joy. That is really why my community service initiative is called Joyful Noise.”

Mims’ talent at the Miss America’s Teen competition will be singing an opera song, “O Mio Babbino Caro.”

She’s been preparing not only for that performance but also focusing on her mindset. She spends many days practicing mock interviews and modeling, spending time at the gym preparing for the fitness portions and making sure her wardrobe is complete, with clothes provided to her by Clothes Tree by Deborah.

Mims will spend 11 days in Orlando with multiple parties and events, each requiring a different outfit.

“I am most excited about my competition clothes,” she said. “I had the most fun and unique experience of designing my dream evening gown for Miss America’s Teen with Jovani at The Clothes Tree. It brought tears to my eyes because I have been waiting for this moment since I was a little girl and because I was truly able to pour unique style and glamor into this evening gown. I cannot wait to show everyone the gown on the Miss America stage.”

Mims’ sponsor for Miss Alabama’s Teen, Anita Walker, said Mims already has been offered $239,200 of in-kind tuition scholarships to several universities in Alabama and won $8,400 in cash scholarships at the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition and now has a chance to win more.

“Ali is a versatile and talented vocalist, and she is very passionate about her personal community service initiative,” Walker said.

Mims said she’s looking forward to meeting the other contestants.

“I think it is so cool that after competing at Miss America’s Teen, I will be able to say that I have a friend from every state in the United States,” Mims said. “After getting to know these girls for a few days and form sisterhood bonds and relationships, we are getting to go to Universal together for a day. This will be the most fun experience, and I truly cannot wait to make lifelong friendships with like-minded young women.”