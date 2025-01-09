Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard to be on 'Good Morning America' Friday

× Expand Stockard photo is still shot from video on her Instagram page Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, a Vestavia Hills native, is scheduled to be on "Good Morning America" on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Abbie Stockard, the new Miss America who was Miss Hoover 2024, is making the national media rounds in New York City after winning the crown Sunday night.

She’s scheduled to be on “Good Morning America” on ABC at 11:10 a.m. central time Friday, Jan. 10, according to her mother, Kim Stockard.

The 22-year-old Auburn University student from Vestavia Hills was on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on ESPN on Wednesday.

It has been a whirlwind of activity for her since the competition Sunday, including a six-hour photo shoot in Orlando Monday and another photo shoot in New York on Tuesday, her mother said.

She also had the opportunity to meet with the president of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Stockard’s social impact initiative is bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis — something she has been passionate about since she was a young child and her best friend was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and began treatments.

Check out part of Stockard’s interview with Finebaum here.