Miss America Abbie Stockard returns home after whirlwind New York City media tour

Miss America Abbie Stockard returned home to the Birmingham area Sunday afternoon for the first time since winning the crown a week before.

The Hoover Sun was there to capture the moment the former Miss Hoover reunited with family and friends at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport after a week of activities in New York City:

