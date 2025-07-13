Miss Hoover, Miss Hoover's Teen contests are Thursday, July 17

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle The Miss Hoover 2026 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2026 competitions will take place this Thursday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at the Hoover Library Theatre.

The Miss Hoover 2026 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2026 competitions will take place this Thursday, July 17, at 6 p.m. at the Hoover Library Theatre.

Eleven young women are slated to compete for Miss Hoover 2026, and nine young women will be competing for Miss Hoover’s Teen, said Julie Bentley, director of the Miss Hoover Foundation.

They will compete in fitness, talent and evening gown and answer a question on stage, as well as participate in private interviews with the judges earlier in the day, Bentley said.

Judges will be Anna Laura (Bryan) Strider (a former Miss Hoover and Miss Alabama 2012 and top 12 finalist for Miss America 2013); Debbie Benson, Sherry Sublett, Valerie Crawford, Kennedy Thomas and state Rep. Mike Shaw.

Miss Alabama 2025 Emma Terry, who won Miss Hoover last year, and Miss Alabama’s Teen Addison Shoemaker will serve as emcees. The current Miss Hoover’s Teen, Christina Norman is scheduled to perform her talent Thursday night.

The Miss Hoover competition has had very good success the past two years, producing the last two Miss Alabama winners and the reigning Miss America, Abbie Stockard.

Miss Hoover is open to women ages 18 to 27, and Miss Hoover’s Teen is open to ages 14 to 17. The winner of Miss Hoover receives a $5,000 scholarship, and the winner of Miss Hoover’s Teen receives a $1,000 scholarship. Other assistance is provided to help them prepare for their respective state competitions as well.

The cost to attend the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Teen competitions is $25 cash at the door, with the admission price including a program. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Organizers expect the event to last a couple of hours.

Editor's note: This story was edited at 8:39 p.m. on July 13 to correct that Miss Alabama Emma Terry does not plan to perform her talent Thursday night, as originally indicated.