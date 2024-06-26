Miss Hoover, Miss Shelby County score preliminary wins in Miss Alabama 2024

× Expand Photos from Miss Alabama website Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard, at left, and Miss Shelby County 2024 Ella Kate Nichols

It was the first of three nights of preliminary competitions in advance of the finals Saturday night. The competition is being held at the Wright Center at Samford University and includes 40 young women from across the state.

The 21-year-old Stockard, who is from Vestavia Hills, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and hopes to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics.

Stockard also is one of seven finalists for the Miss Alabama Community Service Award. Her community service initiative is to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis, and she has been raising money to fight the disease for more than a decade.

Nichols, a 21-year-old from Andalusia, also attends Auburn University and is majoring in human development and family science. Her talent Wednesday night was singing “New York State of Mind.”

There are two Miss Alabama contestants who live in the 280 Living coverage area. Marissa Luna, who lives in Greystone, is competing as Miss University of Alabama, and Hannah Adams, who lives in the Stonegate community off Shelby County 41 in unincorporated Shelby County, is competing as Miss Mobile Bay.

× Expand Photos from Miss Alabama website Miss University of Alabama Marissa Luna of Greystone, left, and Miss Mobile Bay Hannah Adams of north Shelby County, both are competing in the Miss Alabama 2024 competition.

Adams also is a finalist for the Miss Alabama Community Service Award. Her community service initiative is to aid in the effort to find a cure for pediatric cancer and serve families dealing with it. She herself battled cancer as a young child.

Besides her and Stockard, other finalists for the Community Service Award are Miss Jefferson County Emma Terry, Miss Troy University Sarah Jane Houston, Miss Hamilton Jayla Duncan, Miss Auburn University Mary-Coker Green (who was Miss Hoover 2023) and Miss Covered Bridge Lauren Vance.

The seven finalists were interviewed by a panel of community leaders on Tuesday morning, and the winner will be announced Saturday morning at an awards breakfast.

The Miss Alabama competition continues Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Samford University Wright Center.