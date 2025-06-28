Miss Hoover, Miss Vestavia Hills score 2nd preliminary wins in Miss Alabama

× Expand Photo from Miss Alabama Facebook page Miss Hoover Emma Terry, center, won the talent preliminary in the 2025 Miss Alabama competition on Friday, June 27, 2025. There was a tie in the Friday night evening gown preliminary between Miss Phenix City Hannah Adams, left, and Miss Vestavia Hills, right.

Both Miss Hoover Emma Terry and Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith lit up the stage once again Friday night, each capturing their second preliminary win of the week at the 2025 Miss Alabama competition.

And Miss Phenix City Hannah Adams, who is from north Shelby County, notched her name among preliminary winners as well Friday night, tying Smith’s winning score in the evening gown category.

Terry, a 22-year-old from Leeds who just completed her master’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, claimed the talent award during the final night of preliminaries at Samford University’s Wright Center with a poised and powerful ballet en pointe performance.

Terry also won the evening gown category Wednesday night on the first night of preliminaries.

Smith, an 18-year-old from Slocumb who just finished her freshman year at Auburn University, not only tied Adams in the evening gown preliminary on Friday night. She also tied with Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance in the talent preliminary on Thursday night with a baton twirling performance.

With two preliminary wins each, both Terry and Smith are almost guaranteed to earn a spot in the top 13 in the finals at Samford on Saturday night. And Adams, a 21-year-old graduate of the University of Alabama, also has a strong shot.

The three women are among 43 contestants competing for the coveted state crown. The winner will be crowned by Miss America Abbie Stockard, who was Miss Hoover 2023 and Miss Alabama 2024.

Here’s a rundown on preliminary winners each night:

Wednesday:

Evening gown: Miss Hoover Emma Terry

Talent: Miss Eastern Shore Rylie Dewley and Miss Hidden River Abby Sosa (tie)

Thursday:

Evening gown: Miss West Central Emma Walters

Talent: Miss Vestavia Hills Evie Smith and Miss Tennessee Valley Lauren Vance (tie)

Friday: