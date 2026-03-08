Miss Hoover's Teen 2026 Grier Feldman crowned Miss Alabama's Teen 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Alabama Competition Miss Hoover's Teen 2026 Grier Feldman was crowned Miss Alabama's Teen 2026 on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Miss Hoover’s Teen 2026 Grier Feldman on Sunday was crowned Miss Alabama’s Teen 2026, marking the second time in three years Miss Hoover has won the contest.

Feldman, who was in her fifth year competing for Miss Alabama’s Teen, was among 38 contestants vying for the crown this weekend at the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center in Alabaster. She now will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition later this year.

Before being crowned Miss Alabama’s Teen Sunday, she captured preliminary wins in both the evening gown and talent categories on Saturday. She also won the community service award.

"I'm just so excited and so grateful for this opportunity," Feldman said Sunday evening. She has worked very hard to get to get to this point and is thankful for all the Miss America organization has taught her over the years. She is naturally an introvert and years ago was very shy, but the Miss America organization has helped her overcome that, she said. "I'm so confident now."

Feldman, 18, lives in the Sterrett community in north Shelby County and is a senior at Oak Mountain High School. She plans to pursue a double major in elementary education and business management at Auburn University. She previously served as Miss Jefferson County’s Teen 2025, Miss Shelby County’s Teen 2024, Miss Appalachian Valley’s Outstanding Teen 2023 and Miss Lee County Fair’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

Feldman’s social impact initiative is to bring joy and hope to children battling cancer. She was inspired by a family friend’s battle with leukemia when she was just 4 years old, and she officially launched her State of Love Foundation 501(c)(3) nonprofit at age 8.

Through donations, partnerships with local organizations and community outreach, Feldman provides support to pediatric cancer patients while raising awareness about childhood cancer.

“Grier is one of the hardest working girls I know,” said Julie Bentley, director of the Miss Hoover Foundation. “She’s very deserving. It’s just nice when good things happen to good people.”

Feldman is very passionate about battling childhood cancer, Bentley said. She has not only worked to raise money but also has worked with Lamar Advertising for advertising campaigns in both the United States and Canada, Bentley said. She also is working with U.S. Sen. Katie Britt on legislation to increase federal funding to battle childhood cancer.

For her talent, Feldman twirls a baton. She is a member of Team USA under the United States Twirling Association, where her background in dance and tumbling come together in her performances on stage, and she plans to try out to become a majorette at Auburn University, Bentley said. “She is on another level.”

By winning Miss Alabama's Teen, Feldman qualifies for a four-year full-tuition scholarship to Auburn, and she was offered full-tuition scholarships to numerous other universities. She also receives a $7,500 scholarship for winning Miss Alabama’s Teen, as well as a $500 scholarship for winning the community service award, $350 for winning her talent preliminary and $250 for winning her evening gown preliminary.

Two years ago, Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024 Ali Mims won Miss Alabama’s Teen and went on to become the first runner-up for Miss America’s Teen. Mims currently is Miss Hoover 2026 and headed to compete in the Miss Alabama 2026 competition this summer.

Here is the complete top five for Miss Alabama’s Teen 2026: