Movie lovers will have the chance to test their knowledge at Chelsea Public Library's Cinema Savvy Trivia event on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hosted on the outdoor patio at the library, the event will feature a lively movie-centric trivia game. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends to form a team. Snacks will be provided.

Get more info and register to attend on the library's website.