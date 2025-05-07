Mt Laurel Ballet carves artistic niche close to home

× Expand Staff photo. Students practice at Mt. Laurel Ballet.

Three years ago, Stephanie Rangel founded Mt Laurel Ballet — and the studio has quickly become a staple in the Mt Laurel community, with students advancing to the top tiers of dance.

Rangel said the studio offers not only ballet but contemporary dance instruction for U.S. 280 residents who may not be able to travel to Birmingham for lessons.

“We’re very much part of the Mt Laurel community,” Rangel said. “We love our baby ballerinas that kind of wander in in their tutus.”

Rangel, who trained under Alfonso Figueroa and performed with Arova Contemporary Ballet, started Mt Laurel Ballet to provide a serious training ground for students pursuing dance careers. Her students now attend top summer intensives at programs like American Ballet Theatre, the Rock School in Philadelphia and Gus Giordano Jazz Dance School — and several are preparing to enter professional companies.

The studio is also home to Magic City Performing Arts, the nonprofit behind the popular Magic City Nutcracker, which Rangel started 11 years ago. Its spring productions — like this year’s Swan Lake — mirror the structure of professional ballet companies, complete with guest artists and high-level choreography.

Rangel said the studio maintains a Christian foundation in its values while staying focused on preparing dancers for the “real world of ballet.”

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all program,” she said. “We meet dancers where they are and help them grow professionally, artistically and as people.”